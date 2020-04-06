Daily Business Live: Reach; Petrofac; Babcock; WH Smith; R-R

Monday Update

7.20am: Record publisher cuts pay

All employees and directors will take a pay cut as the company copes with the downturn caused by the coronavirus.

7.15am: Petrofac

The oil services company has cut 20% of its employees and furloughed others while the directors and most employees of the oil services group has been cut by between 10-15%.

It has reduced non-staff overhead costs by up to 25%.

These measures are expected to reduce overhead and project support costs by at least $100m in 2020 and by up to US$200 million in 2021.

Capital expenditure is being cut by 40% ($60 million) in 2020 and the board is axeing its proposed final dividend of 25.3 US cents ($85 million).

7am: Babcock International

Covid-19 had a small impact on trading in the final quarter. While the vast majority of our services continue, some areas of the business are running at reduced levels, including short cycle work and some training and transportation activities. Where services continue, priority is being given to critical programmes.

The company said the impact of COVID-19 for the next financial year is uncertain and it continues to model a range of scenarios and stress tests as circumstances evolve.

“We are taking actions to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 including reducing and deferring non-essential operating and capital expenditure where possible, without impacting customer delivery.

“We will consider the use of government programmes to help manage areas of inactivity where they exist and we have postponed the annual pay increase for the senior management team.”

The board will consider the final ordinary dividend for this financial year ahead of the full year results announcement taking into account developments over the next two months.

7am: WH Smith

The stationer said it notes recent press comment regarding the possibility of the group undertaking an equity issue in the light of a “substantial downturn” in economic activity resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group has secured new lending facilities of £120m, which will strengthen its balance sheet, working capital and liquidity position. This is conditional on raising new equity.

As a result, the group is in an advanced stage of preparation for an equity issue of a maximum of 13.7% of its issued share capital by way of a placing.

These financing arrangements, coupled with a broad range of mitigating actions to manage the cost base and cash-flow, will provide sufficient liquidity to deal with this most challenging of trading environments.

A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

7am: Rolls-Royce

Working with the Manufacturing Technology Centre in the UK, expert medical consultant practitioners and supported by Innovate UK, the company has prototyped, developed and put into operation within just one week, a fast-make intubation shield for use with ventilators for treating coronavirus sufferers.

Its R2 Data Labs team has assembled an alliance of leading companies across commerce, banking, travel, technology and research to use data analytics to find new and practical ways to support the global response to the virus.

With many children around the world now unable to attend school, the company has created STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) materials “to give them something inspiring and educational to do at home”.

The company said its balance sheet is robust but it is no longer recommending a final shareholder payment of 7.1 pence per share in respect of 2019, equivalent to a further £137 million.