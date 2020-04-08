Daily Business Live: Tesco; Aviva; Direct Line; markets

Wednesday Update

7.10am: Tesco raises dividend

The supermarket chain says panic buying has now stabilised across the group and more normal sales volumes are being experienced. It has removed the ‘three items’ restriction on most product lines.

Tesco has stepped up home grocery capacity by more than 20%, and will continue to increase this, but said there is “simply not enough capacity to supply the whole market”.

Between 85% and 90% of all food bought will require a visit to a store and significant changes have been implemented to maximise safety for colleagues and customers.

“We will continue to try and prioritise home delivery for the most vulnerable in society as defined by the UK Government.”

The size and nature of its workforce means it has experienced a significant absence of colleagues. Full colleague sickness support is in place and in the last two weeks alone, it recruited more than 45,000 workers.

It said COVID-19 is having a material impact on the operations of the business and it is incurring significant additional costs, particularly in payroll. Dependent on the scenario, the estimated impact on retail cost lines is between c.£650m and c.£925m.

It cannot give guidance, but “if customer behaviour were to return to normal by August it is likely that the additional cost headwinds incurred in our retail operations would be largely offset by the benefits of food volume increases, twelve months’ business rates relief in the UK and prudent operations management.”

Profit before tax for the year fell 18.7% from £1.6 billion to £1.3bn but the company has proposed a final dividend of 6.5p per share, giving a full-year payout of 9.15p per share (5.77p).

Tesco Bank to make a loss

Tesco Bank, which operates as a stand-alone entity, is expected to be impacted by a reduction in income from all its activities, including credit cards, loans and travel money.

This expected decrease in income, in addition to provisions for potential bad debts, is likely to result in a loss for the Bank in the year ending February 2021.

Notwithstanding this, the Bank’s capital ratios (Tier 1 ratio: 20.6% and Total ratio: 23.1% as at 29 February 2020) and liquidity are expected to remain strong.

7am: Aviva dividend

Insurer Aviva has withdrawn its final dividend and will reconsider any distributions in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The decision contrasts with Standard Life Aberdeen’s intention earlier this week to go ahead with its payout.

Aviva said regulatory authorities, including EIOPA, the PRA and supervisors of other Aviva subsidiaries, have responded by publicly urging restraint on dividend payments by insurers to shareholders.

“In light of the significant uncertainties presented by COVID-19, the board agrees with our regulators that it is prudent to suspend dividend payments at this time.”

It said it remains well capitalised with strong liquidity. By retaining the final dividend, the estimated group capital ratio will increase by c.7% to approximately 182%.

“It remains too early to quantify the impact of COVID-19 on claims expenses in our life and general insurance businesses, and the potential effect of capital markets and economic trends on our results.

“Given the change in the economic outlook, we are reviewing all material discretionary and project expenditure. We intend to provide an operational update for investors in the second half of May.”

7am: Direct Line

Direct Line, Britain’s biggest motor insurer, will not to pay its final 2019 dividend and said it would make no changes to staffing until at least the autumn as it weighs the damage the coronavirus shutdowns has had on the insurance industry.

There has been a falloff in claims for car accidents as motorists stayed at home, but travel insurance claims were steadily rising, hitting £22 million so far.

Wednesday 6.30am: Markets

Stock prices in London are set to ease back after a strong week thus far, as investor nerves are tested once again by the Covid-19 situation with record daily deaths in New York and the UK.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index will open 34.85 points lower at 5,669.60.

Wall Street ended lower Tuesday despite a strong start, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite off 0.2%.

In Asia the Japanese Nikkei 225 index is up 2.3%. In China, the Shanghai Composite is down 0.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is down 0.6%.

Sterling was trading at $1.2323 early Wednesday.

Brent oil was trading at $32.87 a barrel.

5.05pm: Markets

Investors bought equities on the back of growing hope that the coronavirus is peaking. The FTSE 100 index closed at 5,704.45 +122.06 (2.19%)

Tuesday 5pm: Boris ‘a fighter’

Speaking about Boris Johnson’s condition in hospital, Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary, said: “I am confident he will pull through because if there is one thing I know about this Prime Minister, he is a fighter.”