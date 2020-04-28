Main Menu

‘Cover your face to stop spread of Covid-19’, says FM

| April 28, 2020
Shopper wearing mask outside Aldi (pic: Terry Murden)

People should cover their faces in shops, on public transport and other enclosed places to halt the spread of coronavirus, said Nicola Sturgeon today.

The First Minister emphasised that the guidance was not compulsory and that it applied mainly to indoor spaces where it is difficult to keep a safe social distance.

She felt there was some evidence that it could help to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon said one reason for not making it mandatory was to avoid causing distress to children.

The face coverings should include scarves, but not clinical face masks used by medical staff.

A further 70 deaths of people in Scotland who had tested positive for the virus have been registered, bringing the total under that measure to 1,332.

Wider statistics including deaths where Covid-19 was a suspected cause will be published on Wednesday.

