Council urged to reconsider mothballing marketing team

| April 3, 2020
Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

Marketing Edinburgh has promoted the city to the world (pic: Terry Murden)

UKHospitality has urged Edinburgh Council to reconsider its decision to put Marketing Edinburgh into “hibernation” and lay off its staff.

The trade body said Scotland’s hospitality and tourism businesses will help lead the country’s regeneration after the Covid-19 crisis has passed – a task which will be made more difficult without the support of Edinburgh’s marketing body.

UKHospitality executive director for Scotland Willie Macleod said: “The decision to place Marketing Edinburgh into hibernation and lay off staff will undoubtedly have a very serious knock-on effect for the city’s vital hospitality and tourism sector.

“Hospitality will play a hugely important role in helping to rebuild economies once the crisis has passed. We will need to hit the ground running once it is safe to do so.

“If Edinburgh, one of the UK’s premier tourist destinations, is unable to market itself as being open for business after the crisis, it could have a devastating effect for future business.

“Without an organisation to lead the recovery process, the city’s hospitality and tourism sectors, already facing unprecedented adversity, will experience significant barriers to recovery and lose competitive advantage to other innovatively marketed destinations.

“We urge the City of Edinburgh Council to rethink its decision. At a time such as this, businesses need all the support they can get.”

