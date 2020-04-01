Cosmedicare steps in to ease treatment pressure on NHS

Help for stretched service

Gill Baird: ‘people will be concerned’ (pic: Terry Murden)

A private health clinic has stepped in to help patients whose NHS treatments have been postponed because of the coronavirus emergency.

Cosmedicare UK’s consultant surgeons and medical team, who all hold Consultant NHS positions, will offer ‘virtual screening’ from its clinic at Edinburgh Park.

The clinic’s ‘affordable’ service is designed to support the NHS and alleviate pressure where possible providing a solution for those reluctant to wait for their procedures.

Patients will be assessed remotely in the first instance before they are brought into the clinic for appointments, with strict infection control and adapted patient pathway policies in place to reduce risk and to comply with social distancing.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Monday that elective surgeries such as hip and knee replacements as well as screenings for breast, cervical and bowel cancer are to be cancelled to maximise capacity within Scotland’s hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

Cosmedicare’s managing director Gill Baird, said: “We understand many people will be concerned following the Government’s announcement to suspend cancer screening and many elective surgeries.”