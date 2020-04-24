Construction showdown looms as Persimmon returns

Cross border tension likely

Persimmon says it is following guidance

Housebuilder Persimmon is the latest to announce a phased return to work which risks causing tensions north and south of the border over conflicting policies.

The company said its decision is in response to the UK Government’s objective of getting the construction sector back to work.

Getting back on site on 27 April follows Taylor Wimpey’s plan to resume work on 4 May and announcements from Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin Lagonda and B&Q that they intend to kickstart a phased return to operations.

The resumption of work, particularly at the house builders, may create cross-border tensions given that all non-essential construction work is prohibited in Scotland. The Unite union supports the Scottish Government’s decision, while the CBI Scotland says firms which are ‘ready and able’ should be allowed to return to work.

Persimmon said that the group’s top priority is the health and safety of the public, and its customers, colleagues, sub-contractors and suppliers, and that it continues to closely follow Public Health England’s guidance including instituting and maintaining social distancing practices.

Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and wellbeing of the public, our colleagues, sub-contractors and suppliers – David Jenkinson, CEO, Persimmon

Sales teams have continued to serve new and existing customers, making use of online resources, including virtual viewings and digitalised reservation processes. This has resulted in about 820 gross private sales reservations being secured in the five weeks ended 19 April. Cancellation rates remain at historically low levels.

“Where necessary, and within the bounds of social distancing restrictions, construction work has continued in certain limited instances to complete the construction of new homes to ensure that no customers were left homeless through this period,” it said in a statement.

The group has continued to offer its full support to its suppliers, including making forward funding available where necessary, to help them manage through the crisis and to ensure they are able to recommence supply immediately, once conditions allow.

It continues to pay all supplier invoices “in a timely manner”, with 95% of invoices being settled within 60 days, in compliance with the requirements of the Prompt Payment Code.

Some sites will resume work

David Jenkinson, CEO, said: “The UK Government has been very clear on the importance of the construction sector to the UK economy and its desire to see activity continue through the current period of crisis, provided appropriate public health measures are adopted.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and wellbeing of the public, our colleagues, sub-contractors and suppliers.

“Having spent the last month developing and testing new site protocols that incorporate the necessary social distancing and protective measures, we believe that we are now able to return to site safely and support the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

“These new measures are fully compliant with Government public health guidance and will be strictly enforced by a specialist team, with any individual failing to uphold standards being subject to disciplinary action and removal from site.

“Persimmon’s strong financial liquidity has enabled us to maintain our operational capability through this period by supporting all our colleagues on full pay, which will allow us to reopen sites swiftly, and emerge from the shutdown well-prepared and ready to deliver the new homes the country needs, aided by our strong work in progress position.”

“The commitment from our colleagues throughout this most challenging period, both to the business and to the wider communities in which we work, has been exceptional and I would like to thank them all for their unstinting support.”

The group will announce a trading update for the period from 1 January 2020 to date, on 29 April, ahead of its AGM.

Allow ‘ready and able’ firms to resume work, says CBI