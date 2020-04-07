Main Menu

West George St letting

ClassForKids takes floor at refurbished Glasgow offices

| April 7, 2020

ClassForKids, the rapidly expanding management software company for children’s clubs, has leased office space at 180 West George Street, Glasgow.

In a significant relocation from smaller premises on St Vincent Street, ClassForKids has secured the entire third floor, totalling 7,900 sq. ft.

Knight Frank and Ryden represented the building’s landlord Picton on the deal, while Lapsley McManus acted on behalf of ClassForKids. 

Existing tenants include Aberdeen Standard, Arcadis, Peninsula Business Services,  Mathworks and PageGroup.

Picton completed an extensive refurbishment of the offices.

