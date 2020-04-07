Censo ready to deliver 15,000 Covid-19 tests a month

As BioCity firm raises £6m...

Censo’s testing kit is good to go

Censo Biotechnologies, a specialist biotech company, is working with NHS Scotland to provide testing for a minimum of 15,000 samples per month for Covid-19.

The first Scottish company to work with the NHS offering direct testing support for the deadly disease, Edinburgh based, Censo Bio has offered the use of its team and laboratory at Roslin, equipped with 7 PCR machines. Each machine is capable of running 600 samples.

CEO Mike Hawthorne said: “As soon as mass testing was recommended by the World Health Organisation, we knew we could offer significant support to deliver this.

“While we are continuing our existing research with a skeletal staff every available resource is being directed to the COVID-19 effort.”

Censo has offered the use of its 25-strong workforce of scientists to support NHS Scotland labs where possible.

The company also has a presence in Cambridge where it has donated PPE to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, the main COVID-19 testing site for the Cambridge area.

Censo Bio is ready to test as soon as the data handling logistics have been devised by NHS Scotland.

Pharma firm Amphista raises £6m for new drugs



Nicola Thompson and Alessio Ciulli

Drugs development company Amphista Therapeutics, which is working on life-changing medicines, has raised £6 million ($7.5m) from existing and new investors.

Amphista, a spin out company based at BioCity in Lanarkshire, was founded by Advent Life Sciences and is built on groundbreaking science from the laboratory of Dundee University professor Alessio Ciulli. He is a world leader in the field of targeted protein degradation.

The company is focused on harnessing the body’s natural processes to degrade and remove disease causing proteins.

It has closed a Series A funding round from the Scottish Investment Bank, the Scottish Growth Scheme, and the European Investment Fund, along with new investor, US-based life sciences accelerator, BioMotiv.

Amphista’s CEO Nicola Thompson said: “Our vision is to create a leading protein degradation company on the global stage that delivers ground-breaking new medicines to patients in areas of high unmet need.”

Raj Parekh, general partner at lead investor Advent Life Sciences said: “We are excited to support Amphista in its next stage of development.

“We believe that Amphista has great potential with its differentiated proprietary technology.”

Satish Jindal, CEO of BioMotiv, becomes Amphista chairman, and said: “We see huge potential to accelerate Amphista’s breakthrough technology platform into medicines.”