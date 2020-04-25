Carlaw asks: Where is the money for care homes?

Call for clarity

Jackson Carlaw: need for transparency (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Tories want to know why money allocated to care homes to fight the impact of coronavirus isn’t being passed on by local councils.

The Scottish Government received £155 million from Westminster to pass on to local authorities for health and social care, but many homes say they still haven’t seen the money.

Earlier this week, Robert Kilgour, owner of Renaissance Care, said homes in Dumfries & Galloway and Fife had been given support, but his facilities in other parts of the country had not received anything.

COSLA has also demanded details on how the funding has been allocated.

Scottish Tory party leader Jackson Carlaw has called for full transparency. He said: “We know there is £155 million to be spent across Scotland by local authorities to help facilities like care homes battle this intense crisis.

“But the SNP government needs to go further than just a press announcement. It must publish in detail how this £155 million has been spent and where.

“People need to know how much extra their local council has been given.

“We’re still waiting for the SNP to publish in detail how it has passed on money for economic support.

“Workers and residents in care homes won’t accept similar delays for this fund.”