Calls for Calderwood to quit over trip to second home

Medic forced to apologise

As seen on TV: Catherine Calderwood fronting health campaign

Scotland’s chief medical officer has apologised after she and her family were seen visiting her second home in Fife, despite urging the public not to travel.

Dr Catherine Calderwood, whose main home is in Edinburgh, was photographed on Saturday crossing a golf course with her family in Earlsferry, more than an hour’s drive away.

Dr Calderwood has fronted a television campaign urging the public to stay at home to defeat the coronavirus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ordered a clampdown on people taking ferries to tourist hotspots after Rural Affairs Secretary Fergus Ewing expressed anger at what he called “reckless and irresponsible behaviour of some people travelling to the Highland and Islands.”

There has been widespread outrage at Dr Calderwood’s behaviour, first reported by the Scottish Sun, and calls from the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties for her to resign.

Cabinet Secretary Mike Russell said there is “absolutely no doubt” that Dr Calderwood’s visit to her second home was ill-advised.

Scottish National Clinical Director Jason Leitch, a regular pundit on television and radio, also came in for criticism after defending her actions, even though she issued a statement accepting her “mistake”. While saying she was “truly sorry”, she said she would not step down.

In her statement, Dr Calderwood said: “While there are reasons for what I did, they do not justify it and they were not legitimate reasons to be out of my home.

“While I and my family followed the guidance on social distancing at all times, I understand that I did not follow the advice I am giving to others, and I am truly sorry for that.

“I know how important this advice is and I do not want my mistake to distract from that.

“I have a job to do as chief medical officer to provide advice to ministers on the path of this virus and to support the medical profession as they work night and day to save lives, and having spoken with the first minister this morning I will continue to focus entirely on that job.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said “with great regret” that Dr Calderwood should lose her job over the issue.

“It is difficult to see how the chief medical officer will be able to carry the important messages about the virus and the lockdown if she has not even followed it herself,” he said.

“There is no doubt she has worked incredibly hard and led the country well through the early stages of this crisis.

“Yet it is difficult to see how she can continue to do that when she has made this massive error of judgement.”

Her actions have also been criticised on social media, with MSP Monica Lennon, Labour’s health spokeswoman, describing it as “extremely disappointing and hypocritical”.

She said: “If the chief medical officer can’t lead by example what chance do we have of convincing people to stay at home?”

“The First Minister and her top team must lead by example during this crisis which continues to take lives on a daily basis.

“The message that people should stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS is the right one.

“The Chief Medical Officer delivers that instruction on behalf of the government but has failed to follow her own advice.

“Her actions have undermined Scotland’s pandemic response and her own credibility.

“Unfortunately, it means she cannot and should not continue in her role. Her position as CMO has become untenable.”