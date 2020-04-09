Brewing heavyweights back low-cal lager brand

Boost for beer brand

Gen!us is expected to launch in draft

The Glasgow-based founders of light craft lager Gen!us are marking the second anniversary of its launch with investment from two drinks industry heavy hitters.

Gen!us Brewing, established by Jason Clarke and Charlie Craig, has received a significant investment from former Molson Coors global chief executive Mark Hunter, and David Wither, founder and chairman of the Montpelier Group.

The low calorie lager was launched in April 2018 and is brewed by Marston’s at its Eagle Brewery in Bedford.

Sales have been rising on the back of a rising trend in healthier drinking, which saw UK sales of ‘No & Low’ alcohol beer grow £15.2million in 2019.

Mr Craig, co-founder and operations director of Gen!us Brewing, said: “Securing investment from two of Scotland’s most respected figures within the drinks industry is a huge vote of confidence and a great way to celebrate a successful first two years.

“The Gen!us mission is to make healthier drinking a pleasure, not a compromise. Both Mark and David recognise that today’s consumers want a great beer that’s part of a healthy lifestyle.

“Of course like every drinks brand, coronavirus, has hit our on-trade business, however we’ve quickly adapted to focus on our online channel where sales are rocketing.”

Mr Hunter, who recently retired as president and CEO after 30 years at Bass and Molson Coors, said: “There’s a lot of great work happening in the No & Low alcohol space and Gen!us Brewing is a brand that is paying attention to the evolving lifestyle changes of drinkers all over the world.”

Montpelier Group’s Edinburgh venues include Tigerlily and Indigo Yard.

Mr Wither said: “I’ve seen huge changes in the beer industry since we started in the 90’s. Craft beer has raised people’s expectations of flavour but not everyone wants their strong ABVs and calorie content. I can see huge potential for Gen!us, especially when it launches in draft.”