Boris Johnson in hospital over coronavirus symptoms

Number Ten alert

Boris Johnson: still in charge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital on the orders of his doctor as he continues to show persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

He is said to have a high temperature but his admission was described as a “precautionary step”.

Downing Street stressed that he remains in charge of the government and urged people to follow its social distancing advice.

His fiance Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, has been confined to bed after suffering symptoms of the virus.

Mr Johnson this weekend invited the leaders of all political parties to a meeting this week to discuss progress on tackling the virus.

Mr Johnson has continued to work in self-isolation since it was announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus on 27 March.

He chaired a coronavirus meeting via video-link on Friday morning.

He was last seen in public applauding the NHS and other key workers from his flat in Downing Street on Thursday.

