Main Menu

Number Ten alert

Boris Johnson in hospital over coronavirus symptoms

| April 5, 2020
Boris-Johnson-Wednesday

Boris Johnson: still in charge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital on the orders of his doctor as he continues to show persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

He is said to have a high temperature but his admission was described as a “precautionary step”.

Downing Street stressed that he remains in charge of the government and urged people to follow its social distancing advice.

His fiance Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, has been confined to bed after suffering symptoms of the virus.

Mr Johnson this weekend invited the leaders of all political parties to a meeting this week to discuss progress on tackling the virus.

Mr Johnson has continued to work in self-isolation since it was announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus on 27 March.

He chaired a coronavirus meeting via video-link on Friday morning.

He was last seen in public applauding the NHS and other key workers from his flat in Downing Street on Thursday.

more follows

News, Politics, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Calderwood resigns over lockdown visits to Fife home

As seen on TV: Catherine Calderwood fronting health campaign Scotland’s chief medical officer has resignedRead More

Cath Kidston

Cath Kidston likely to call in administrators to 60 shops

Chain has struggled to make money for its owner Cath Kidston, the homeware and clothingRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.