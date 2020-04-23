Main Menu

Energy retail

Board changes at Smart Metering Systems

| April 23, 2020
Willie MacDiarmid

Willie MacDiarmid, executive chairman at Smart Metering Systems, the Scottish installer and manager of smart meters, will step down immediately following the group’s next Annual General Meeting in June after six years in the role.

Miriam Greenwood, senior independent non-executive director, will succeed him. She has been a non-executive director of SMS since 2014. 

Graeme Bissett will become the senior independent non-executive director after the AGM.

SMS has also appointed Jamie Richards as a non-executive director with immediate effect.  He will chair the remuneration committee following the AGM and will also join the audit and risk, the IT, the nominations and the newly-established health and sustainability committee.

The latter committee will be chaired by Miriam Greenwood.

Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Taylor Wimpey

DB Live: Taylor Wimpey ‘resumes’; Smart Metering; Devro

8.15am: Market open In the first minutes of trading the FTSE 100 is 4.18 pointsRead More

Shepherd and Wedderburn promotions; Ted Baker chair

Top: Lauren Thomson; John Morrison; Alison Rochester; Lower: Lucy Hall; Neil Cowan; and Gavin CharltonRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.