Board changes at Smart Metering Systems

Willie MacDiarmid, executive chairman at Smart Metering Systems, the Scottish installer and manager of smart meters, will step down immediately following the group’s next Annual General Meeting in June after six years in the role.

Miriam Greenwood, senior independent non-executive director, will succeed him. She has been a non-executive director of SMS since 2014.

Graeme Bissett will become the senior independent non-executive director after the AGM.

SMS has also appointed Jamie Richards as a non-executive director with immediate effect. He will chair the remuneration committee following the AGM and will also join the audit and risk, the IT, the nominations and the newly-established health and sustainability committee.

The latter committee will be chaired by Miriam Greenwood.