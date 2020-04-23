Barrowman adds fourth practice to Infinityblu

Dental firm bought

Chris Barrowman: ‘opportunities to expand’

A Perthshire dental firm has acquired its fourth practice in only three years.

Infinityblu Dental Care and Implant Clinic, founded by Chris Barrowman, has secured Alyth Dental Care which means the firm now has practices in Pitlochry, Dunkeld, Crieff, Auchterarder and Alyth, with a client list totalling more than 20,000 patients.

The strategic buy-out of the company’s Lothians-based owner is another milestone in the steady rise of Infinityblu, which started in Pitlochry with a modest team of three, 12 years ago.

Plans for the Alyth acquisition include maintaining and increasing the current staff of seven but offering a wider range of implant and orthodontic services as well as new technologies such as invisible teeth braces and digital dentistry.

The additional purchase of a neighbouring property on the town’s Commercial Street will make for an extended patient waiting area and new surgery, expanding the existing practice immediately.

The company’s property portfolio, plus business, was recently valued at more than £3m which will rise to £4m following the £300,000 buy-out and extension of Alyth and the £400,000 property purchase and extension of the Auchterarder practice.

Mr Barrowman said: “We have always looked at opportunities to expand what we offer and have always reinvested in the business wherever possible. The good thing for us is that we have grown, largely, though existing referrals.

“Obviously, it seems an unusual time to be taking over as we are in lockdown due to Covid-19 restrictions and unable to see patients face to face, but we’re offering virtual face-to-face consultations through our website to offer patients the closest we can get to the normal.

“For the time being we’ll be working in the background to be fully operational, as and when the government says it is safe to lift the restrictions and we can continue forward in a positive direction in a post-Covid world.”