Cash rewards for executives

Banks ‘paid out millions’ ahead of ban on bonuses

| April 1, 2020

Cash landed in executive accounts in recent weeks

Millions of pounds of bank bonuses were paid out weeks before the Bank of England this week ordered them to halt cash rewards to top executives as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

The ban on bonuses was part of a demand from the Bank of England which included a halt to paying £7.5 billion in dividends so that high street lenders preserve cash at a critical time for the economy.

However, banking industry sources have told The Guardian that the bulk of cash bonuses will have already landed in executives’ accounts, even though banks would have been aware the order was imminent.

…more follows

