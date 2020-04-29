ASI re-focuses with real estate team changes

Real Estate investment

Neil Slater

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has simplified and repositioned its real estate team to better harness its global fund management capabilities, focusing on new areas of growth and balancing local versus global needs.

A global real estate leadership team has been formed under the direction of Neil Slater, the global head of real estate and deputy head of private markets.

Anne Breen has been appointed head of real estate investment strategy. She will be responsible for ASI’s real estate investment process and for ensuring that the insight of the research and strategy teams is utilised to good effect in our fund management decisions.

Andy Creighton has been made head of real estate investment management. He will lead the related functions of the business around the world and will have direct responsibility for origination and transactions, asset and property management, and development and building services.

Paolo Alonzi has been appointed head of real estate business management, finance, operations & structuring. He will focus on the day-to-day delivery of all business management, structuring, tax, financial and operational related functions globally.

A global real estate management team (REMT) has been established with clear ownership of key investment and functional outcomes. The REMT will work alongside the new leadership team and will have a global remit and will cover all areas of business. It will be split into fund management, asset management and functional leads.

Mr Slater said: “These changes continue the direction of travel for real estate that we first signalled last year when we established the private markets franchise.

“It is the first step towards the creation of a truly focused and agile ASI real estate team that will be well positioned to deliver a broader range of outcomes for our clients and continue to meet their evolving needs.”