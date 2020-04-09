Airbnb backs down over holiday adverts during virus crisis

MP forces change

Ian Blackford: put pressure on company

The SNP has welcomed the decision by Airbnb to ban booking of rentals during the coronavirus lockdown from 9am today.

Ian Blackford MP and the party’s Westminster leader, received confirmation from Airbnb this morning that “from 9am today it will not be possible to book a stay on Airbnb in the United Kingdom during the current lockdown period.”

The news follows pressure on the company from the SNP MP and MSPs, which was still advertising holiday rentals despite the coronavirus lockdown – ignoring clear warnings for the public to avoid travel.

Mr Blackford said: “I am delighted to have secured a ban on holiday rentals from Airbnb, which is welcome news for people in the Highlands and all across Scotland.

“People should be following the clear public health advice to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

“An outright ban on holiday bookings should have been the case from the very outset of the lockdown and I sincerely hope that Airbnb has learned lessons from their awful handling of this.

“In light of their decision, it’s now imperative that bookings taken before the ban are cancelled as a matter of urgency to protect our rural communities from the risk of the spread of coronavirus.”

Mr Blackford described Airbnb’s advertising during the crisis as “beneath contempt”, and urged people to stay at home this Easter weekend. He said companies must not “put profits before people’s lives.”

It is understood that Airbnb’s change of policy is not a total ban and that there will be some exceptions.

The expansion of Airbnb lettings has been highly controversial because of the impact that short term lets – often just a few days – have on local communities.

However, the Covid-19 outbreak has almost killed off holiday lettings and many property owners have switched back to the residential market.