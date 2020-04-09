Main Menu

'Prudent' measures needed

Aberdeen University facing job cuts as pressures mount

By a Daily Business reporter | April 9, 2020

University challenge: costs need to be curtailed

Aberdeen University has warned that it is facing a financial squeeze and will need to take action to protect jobs.

In a message to staff it says it needs to take “prudent measures to protect its financial sustainability” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The message says the university’s overall financial position for 2020/21 is under “very serious pressure”.

It says the priority is to protect jobs and measures now under consideration include freezing staff recruitment and suspending capital expenditure.

The statement added: “Our adaptability and collective effort can give us every confidence that we are capable of recovery and further success once the pandemic is firmly behind us.”

News, Careers & training, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Tracy Black

Scottish firms urged to join PPE ‘battle’ to help NHS

Tracy Black: calling on anyone who thinks they could play a part (pic: Terry Murden)Read More

New Town North: latest images of former bank site

New look: frontage of proposed development New images have been published of New Town NorthRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.