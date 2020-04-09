Aberdeen University facing job cuts as pressures mount

'Prudent' measures needed

By a Daily Business reporter |

University challenge: costs need to be curtailed

Aberdeen University has warned that it is facing a financial squeeze and will need to take action to protect jobs.

In a message to staff it says it needs to take “prudent measures to protect its financial sustainability” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The message says the university’s overall financial position for 2020/21 is under “very serious pressure”.

It says the priority is to protect jobs and measures now under consideration include freezing staff recruitment and suspending capital expenditure.

The statement added: “Our adaptability and collective effort can give us every confidence that we are capable of recovery and further success once the pandemic is firmly behind us.”