Workflo Solutions hires cloud specialist Rankine

Workflo Solutions, the fast-expanding outsourced managed services company, has added to its team as it gears up for further expansion of its core services across the UK.

It has appointed cloud migration specialist, David Rankine, 33, as IT services manager (West) as it sets sights on becoming one of the UK’s most progressive and fully integrated IT and managed services providers.

Covering a territory patch across Scotland and the north of England, Mr Rankine joins Workflo Solutions from a Glasgow-based Cloud and telecoms company, where he led the IT support team.

He said: “My role as IT services manager will be to help clients migrate away from traditional onsite hardware-driven systems to cloud agile solutions concentrating on smaller environments.

“Workflo Solutions’ vision mirrors my own ambitions in ensuring we move clients away from the ‘old school’ capex model of huge ‘upfront’ IT infrastructure costs to a far more manageable and cost effective monthly operational expense. It’s leaner, more efficient and the way all businesses should now be modelling.”

Michael Field, managing director, said: “It is reassuring for new and existing clients to know that we are investing in top talent which helps keep our business energised with the very best very talent. David will be an invaluable addition to our team.”