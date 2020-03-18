Wednesday: Pubs chain warns,Wall St to open weaker

Daily Business Live

7.15am: Mitchells & Butlers

Pub chain Mitchells & Butlers said recent trading has been severely impacted by COVID-19 and the containment measures taken by the Government, including the recommendation to avoid pubs and restaurants which is now expected to lead to a further significant downturn in sales.

“Given the rapidly evolving nature of the situation it is impossible to quantify the impact COVID-19 could have on our financial performance,” it said in a trading statement.

“However, we expect a significant reduction in our expected outturn for 2020 and, given this uncertainty, can no longer provide detailed guidance on the expected forward financial performance for the year.

“We are working proactively to protect our trading and cash flow through a number of actions including suspension of the capital programme and reduction of costs across the business.”

6.30 Markets

US stock market futures were indicating a weaker open for Wall Street, despite a colossal injection of financial support to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian stock markets initially followed Wall Street higher after governments around the world unveiled stimulus plans, but investors are indicating that more will be needed.

Wall Street’s leading indexes were up by more than 5% following a $1 trillion (£830bn) package of support from Washington and the UK’s £330bn of business loans.

Early Asian rises were soon reversed. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.7%, the Hang Seng in Hong was down by 1.9%, and China’s Shanghai Composite fell by 0.5%.

China’s finance ministry said on Tuesday it will increase export tax rebates on almost 1,500 products from 20 March.

However, Goldman Sachs said that China’s economy will likely shrink 9% in the first quarter,

Oil prices have also steadied after sliding on Tuesday to their lowest level in four years.