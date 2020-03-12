VisitScotland Expo and legal event fall victim to virus fears

Conferences called off

Malcolm Roughead: decision was not taken lightly

Coronavirus concerns are causing more events to be called off with one of the biggest conferences in Scotland this year and a major legal awards ceremony becoming the latest casualties.

Two thousand delegates were expected to attend the VisitScotland Expo due to take place on 1 and 2 April at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Legal Awards due to be held in Glasgow next week has been called off and a new date will be set.

The organisers of VisitScotland Expo said the decision to cancel was due to a “significant number of cancellations caused by Coronavirus”.

It will be a big blow to the new facility in Aberdeen which has invested heavily in building a share of the conference market.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “As a major international event, with over 2,000 attendees from around 30 countries, this decision was not taken lightly, as Expo was on course to be a great success at a brand new and exciting venue, so we are disappointed for all the buyers, exhibitors and staff.

The Aberdeen conference centre is building momentum

“We have been monitoring the situation for some time but it is clear that we are already seeing significant cancellations from key countries, as well as concerned enquiries about the event and hesitancy from attendees to travel.

“With the number of cases of Coronavirus increasing across the world, we did not want to contribute to its potential spread across Scotland and beyond.

“We will continue to connect buyers and the tourism industry and are currently developing ideas about how we can use technology and digital channels to make those connections – but we won’t be able to physically run the event this year.

“We are already looking at how we can further support the tourism industry going forward and will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

“We will make an announcement regarding next year’s Expo in the near future.”

The organisers of the Scottish Legal Awards, which were to be held on 19 March, said: “While government advice on the spread of the Coronavirus continues to allow events of this nature to go ahead and although the number of cases in Scotland is low, we are aware that some guests are concerned about travelling and in some cases, businesses are restricting attendance at large scale events.

“The Scottish Legal Awards is a fantastic celebration of our legal industry and it is only fair to everyone who has made it to the finals this year that we bring everyone together when the mood for celebration returns.

“We will reschedule this event for early summer and will be in touch as soon as a new date is confirmed.”

Another event due to take place at the Sheraton Hotel in Edinburgh on the same night has also been postponed.

Trove’s ‘Heritage Redefined’ inaugural event will be re-scheduled.

A statement from the organisers said:” “Having spoken to our sponsors and taken advice from the relevant authorities, we feel that gathering together over 200 people in a luxury space over a three hour period would be irresponsible given the current spread of the coronavirus.

“We were greatly looking forward to meeting each one of you at what was shaping up to be a terrific event. Demand to attend had far outstripped supply and we were delighted with the support and willingness of our sponsors to create something genuinely memorable.

“Please rest assured that this is a postponement, not a cancellation. We will look to reschedule as soon as it is responsible and practical to do so.”

However, there is some difference of opinion, with some organisers insisting that events should continue.

The three-day Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association conference is under way at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre which has a 950-strong delegate list.

Scotland’s annual showcase for business event professionals EVENTIT will go ahead next week as planned.

EVENTIT will be held on the same day as the postponed Legal Awards and Trove events – 19 March – at the EICC, showcasing over 80 exhibitors.

Judith Wilson, Director of EVENTIT, said: “Event professionals across Scotland are understandably anxious about the potential of event cancellations, however as leading event professionals, it’s our job to highlight that Scottish events are very much open for business and going ahead.

“With the Scottish events and festival industry worth an estimated £3.5 billion per year to the Scottish economy, it’s crucial that we show our true value by collaborating with and supporting events across the country during this unsteady time.

“With a recent increase in attendee bookings and the ongoing support from our long-standing partners and exhibitors, we are hugely confident in producing a high-quality event for many industry professionals across Scotland and the UK.”

Rangers will play Bayer Leverkusen tonight in front of a packed house of 50,000 supporters at Ibrox.