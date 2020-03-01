Virus may force UK to close cities and sports stadiums

Minister warns on measures

Matt Hancock: all options are being considered

Britain has not ruled out isolating towns and cities and closing sports stadiums to tackle the global coronavirus epidemic, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

It may see access to football grounds, concert halls and other large gathering places denied or severely restricted. Sports events around the world, from football in Italy to sumo wrestling and baseball in Japan are going ahead in empty stadiums.

Mr Hancock said Britain may, in the worst case scenario, be forced to follow the example of the Chinese authorities which put the Hubei province into lockdown.

Speaking in television interviews, Mr Hancock also confirmed that the NHS would consider bringing doctors out of retirement if health staff were infected. Employees may be encouraged to work from home.

Asked if the government would cut off a city in this country to contain the virus, he said: “There’s clearly a huge economic and social downside to that.

“But we don’t take anything off the table at this stage, because you’ve got to make sure that you have all the tools available, if that is what’s necessary. But I want to minimise the social and economic disruption.”

He added: “It may be necessary to close some schools, but right now, people should not be closing schools if there isn’t a positive case.”

The government is monitoring measures taken elsewhere such as France which is banning public gatherings of more than 5,000 people.

Mr Hancock said: “We are looking at all those sorts of things. We do not rule them out. But there also a problem if you make decisions like that too early. The top priority is to keep people safe, but we also want to minimise the social and economic consequences.”

Asked if banning football events or discouraging people using public transport was being considered, he said: “We are looking at all options, including those.”

But he noted that stopping all flights from China, as pushed by some, had not proved successful for Italy, which is the worst affected country in Europe.

Regarding the impact on the NHS, Mr Hancock confirmed that non-emergency surgery, including hip and knee replacements, may be cancelled.

He said: “I don’t want to do that. But these have to be clinical decisions. Clinicians have to make decisions about what is the most important and effective use of NHS resources. They do this all the time.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee on Monday, signalling a stepping up of Britain’s preparation for the epidemic is estimated to have killed almost 3,000 people worldwide.

Britain currently has 23 confirmed coronavirus cases, and Mr Hancock said the issue will become a standing item for all cabinet meetings and there will be more media briefings from health officials.

The government is launching a new public information campaign this week, encouraging people to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, and to do so more often than normal.

The Scottish government has announced it will jointly publish an updated action plan with the UK government, as well as the Welsh and Northern Ireland administrations, outlining the steps that will be taken to manage coronavirus if there is a prolonged epidemic.

Stock markets are braced for further falls this week after last week’s sharp falls, the third biggest weekly fall after the 1987 crash and the financial crisis in 2008.

Italy will introduce this week measures worth €3.6 billion (£3bn), or 0.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), to help the economy withstand the coronavirus crisis, said Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri .