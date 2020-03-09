Main Menu

Veteran CIO joins Tesco Bank’s Edinburgh HQ

| March 9, 2020
Tesco Bank has appointed Gary Balmer as its chief information officer. He joins immediately and will report to David Bowerman, chief operations officer.

Based in Tesco Bank’s Edinburgh headquarters, Mr Balmer will be responsible for leading the bank’s 440-strong information technology function.

He brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked previously in various IT leadership roles at New Look, Sainsbury’s, PwC, and IBM.

His appointment follows the retirement of Derek Tucker, who previously held the role.

Mr Bowerman said: “Our focus as a business is developing propositions which better meet the needs of Tesco shoppers, and Gary will play a key role in leading the technology function which supports the delivery of this.”

