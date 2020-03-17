UEFA postpones Euro 2020 until next summer

12-month delay

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Venue: Hampden Park (pic: SNS Group)

Euro 2020 has been postponed by a year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The decision was taken today by UEFA following a meeting by video conference call of all 55 member associations.

The rescheduled tournament will now take place from 11 June to 11 July, 2021.

This year’s championship was due to be hosted around Europe from 12 June-12 July, with Hampden Park one of 12 venues scheduled to stage matches.

The move could pave the way for leagues around Europe which have been suspended to be completed.

The Nations League and the European Under-21 Championships are also scheduled to take place next summer, while the 2021 Women’s European Championships are set to take place in England from 7 July, just four days before the proposed men’s final at Wembley Stadium.

More to follow..

Racing suspended

All horse racing in the United Kingdom will be suspended from Wednesday until the end of April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It had already been decided that the Grand National meeting was cancelled.

Kelso went ahead on Monday and today’s meetings at Wetherby and Taunton go ahead without spectators.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said the decision will be kept under “constant review”.