Trump bans European travel; actor Hanks tests positive

Action plan: Donald Trump

Markets slumped again overnight as Donald Trump announced a travel ban on Europe and unveiled a three-month tax holiday to help small and mid-sized businesses fight the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The President’s measures to help prop up companies were overshadowed by his suspension of travel from 26 European countries for 30 days, and confusion over whether it would include cargo. UK and Republic of Ireland travellers will still be allowed free access, adding to the muddle.

Investors, already spooked after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, were sufficiently rattled by the statement to embark on a further round of selling.

Asian stocks traded sharply lower following steep losses on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones plunging by almost 1,500 points, or 5.8%. The S&P 500 was 4.9% lower and the Nasdaq 4.7%.

The Dow is now more than 20% below its recent high, a threshold that often accompanies a recession.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 closed 4.4% lower, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 3.6%, and China’s Shanghai Composite was down by 1.9%.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration hoped to extend deadlines for tax payments, cover the cost of sick leave for staff forced to stay home and provide loan guarantees for affected industries, such as airlines.

London’s FTSE 100 slid 1.4%, while European indexes saw more modest declines.

Airlines continue to be hit. In China, airline passenger numbers slumped by 84.5% last month, highlighting the huge economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hanks tests positive

US actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus while filming in Australia.

The 63-year-old star of Sleepless in Seattle and Saving Private Ryan is currently on the Gold Coast in Queensland filming Baz Luhrmann’s production about Elvis Presley.

Hanks, who is playing Presley’s manager, wrote on Instagram that he and Wilson had been feeling “a bit tired, like we had colds”. Tests found them to be positive.

The couple are now in isolation and the cast and crew attached to the film received an email instructing them to stay away from set after a member of the production tested positive for the virus.

Ms Wilson performed at the Sydney Opera House over the weekend.

Parades off

Edinburgh has called off its St Patrick’s Day parade, as has New York where it usually attracts around two million spectators, with more than 100,000 participants.

There has been no word on whether the Tartan Day parade in New York will go ahead in April.