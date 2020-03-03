Top academic joins CSP as consulting partner

New adviser

Strategic communications advisory firm Charlotte Street Partners has appointed Professor Paul Gray as a consulting partner.

Prof Gray will provide analysis and counsel for the partners and clients of the firm on strategy, governance, coaching and ethical leadership.

Laura Hamilton, managing partner, said: “Paul will balance his work with us with commitments to the University of Glasgow, the Royal College, and his other coaching and advisory roles.

“He brings decades of perspective, experience and acute intelligence across the full range of issues that we think about on behalf of our clients.”

Prof Gray said: “I like their values-based approach, and I am very pleased to be joining the firm at such an interesting time in its development.”

An experienced senior executive leader at CEO level in public service, Prof Gray is an honorary professor at the University of Glasgow College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, He is also a senior faculty member at the Royal College of Physicians (Edinburgh), Quality Governance Collaborative, an adviser to Care Opinion, and a coach and mentor to a number of senior public sector executives.

He was director general, health & social care, and chief executive of NHS Scotland, from December 2013 to February 2019. He was director general, governance & communities from January 2011 to November 2013. Before that, he was the Scottish government’s director general, rural affairs, environment and services (appointed July 2009).

From 2007 to July 2009 he was the Scottish government’s director of change and corporate services. His professional specialisms are digital technology and project and programme management.