Titchmarsh warns of ‘end of horticulture industry’

£200m of plants lost

Alan Titchmarsh: ‘end of horticulture’

Britain’s horticultural commercial grower industry, worth up to £50 million in Scotland alone, could be destroyed by the UK coronavirus shutdown.

An estimated £200m of seasonal plants will have to be thrown out across the UK ornamental horticulture grower industry, claims the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA).

HTA chairman and former Dobbies Garden Centres boss James Barnes, said: “We are calling for the government to work with the HTA to come up with a financial support scheme.”

Television gardener Alan Titchmarsh, said: “This spring could well bring about the end of British horticulture as we know it.”