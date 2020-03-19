Thur: Next expects sales drop; Thomas Cook costs

Daily Business Live

7.30am: Next

The boss of Next has warned that the retailer faces a “very significant drop in sales” as a result of the effect of coronavirus on the business.

Lord Wolfson said online sales were “likely to fare better” than the shops, but would also suffer “significant losses”.

“People do not buy a new outfit to stay at home,” he added.

Potential measures to combat the current challenge include the suspension of the buyback programme, the delay of discretionary capital expenditure, and, if necessary, the deferral of the August dividend.

“Beyond that we, of course, have the option to suspend rather than delay dividends.”

…more follows

6.40am Thomas Cook

The collapse of Thomas Cook will cost taxpayers at least £156m, according to the National Audit Office.

It said the Department for Transport (DfT) agreed to pay around £83m towards the cost of bringing home Britons stranded abroad due to the holiday firm’s failure.

The report also showed the government spent £58m in redundancy-related payments for former Thomas Cook employees. It also spent an additional £15m to close and liquidate the failed business.

6.30am NYSE

The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close its trading floors and move fully to electronic trading from Monday after an employee and a trader were tested positive for the coronavirus.