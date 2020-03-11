Main Menu

Property round-up

Tenants for Glasgow tower and Broadside in capital

| March 11, 2020
310 St Vincent

Praxis Real Estate Management has secured two tenants at Glasgow’s 310 St Vincent Street with Clancy Consulting and MDP Capital now occupying the building’s top two floors.

Engineering firm Clancy Consulting have leased the entire ninth floor – 3,800 sq. ft – relocating from the park district, while fund managers MDP Capital have acquired the eighth floor – also 3,800 sq. ft.

These two deals bring the building to 50% occupancy with only four lower floors available. Cisco, the global IT and networking company; international engineering company COWI; Lawrie IP, the independent patent and trademark firm; and tech company OnScale are among 310 St Vincent Street’s existing tenant line-up.

Knight Frank represented Praxis on both deals and Redpath Bruce acted on behalf of MDP Capital.

Refurbished: Broadside

Tech firm for capital offices

Technology firm Concept Systems is expanding its Edinburgh operations with the opening of an office in the Canonmills area.

The company, which develops software for the oil and gas exploration sector, has secured 4,744 sq ft at the Broadside office building on Powderhall Road.

Stewart McMillan, Partner with Cushman & Wakefield acted for the building’s owner Ropetune which instigated a refurbishment.

Other tenants include Citizens Advice Scotland which uses Broadside as its head office.

