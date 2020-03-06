Tenants add space at Gateway; NMIS approved

Property round-up

Andrew Dobbie, Ian Manson and Cloud Cover’s Lance Gauld

Creative brand agency, MadeBrave, and IT solutions company, Cloud Cover IT, have increased their space at Clyde Gateway’s Albus Building, taking it to 100% occupancy.

MadeBrave moved to the facility in Bridgeton, Glasgow, five years ago and has doubled its space from to 6,556 sq ft, taking over an entire floor with capacity for more than 50 staff.

The firm worked with Storey & Co, Splintr and Bureau to develop a unique space, including quiet pods for focus-time, more brainstorming spaces, architectural light installations, interactive displays and wigwams.

Cloud Cover IT is also more than doubling its space to 5,467 sq ft, with plans to increase its headcount from 31 to over 40 by the end of the year.

Ian Manson, Chief Executive of Clyde Gateway, said: “It’s been a thrill to watch both MadeBrave, our first tenants at The Albus, and now Cloud Cover IT take such bold steps to successfully grow their business and expand their talent.”

National Manufacturing Institute

Manufacturing centre approved

Plans have been approved for a new facility in Renfrewshire to house the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS).

At around 1.5 times the size of Hampden football pitch, it will include a skills academy, a fully digitalised factory of the future and a collaboration hub on a site close to Glasgow Airport.

NMIS is a group of industry-led manufacturing research and development facilities where industry, academia and the public sector work together on ground-breaking manufacturing research to transform productivity levels, make companies more competitive and boost the skills of our current and future workforce.

It is operated by the University of Strathclyde and supported by Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, High Value Manufacturing Catapult, Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Funding Council and Renfrewshire Council.