Ten million Italians in quarantine to combat virus

Widespread closures

By a Daily Business reporter |

Quiet streets: Italy expects a huge impact on tourism

Ten million people in Lombardy, northern Italy, will be in lockdown until early April under new measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Government measures include closure of gyms, swimming pools, museums and ski resorts and represent a dramatic escalation of efforts to combat the disease in Europe’s worst hit-country.

Restaurants and cafes can open but customers must sit at least a metre apart.

People will be told to stay home and anyone who breaks the quarantine could face three months in jail.

Sports competitions will be played behind closed doors.

It will have a severe impact on the local economy and on tourism in particular.

The death toll in Italy has passed 230, with officials reporting 36 deaths in 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases jumped by 1,247 to 5,883 on Saturday the biggest daily tally.

The measures published in a draft government decree were obtained by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The whole northern region of Lombardy and Italy’s financial centre Milan, will be closed off except to emergency access, and 11 provinces including Venice, Parma and Modena will be affected.

The number of confirmed cases in the UK has risen to 209.