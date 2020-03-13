Student block approved on vacant industrial site

Gorgie homes backed

New amenity for Gorgie area

Plans have been approved for new 248-room student accommodation on a vacant site in Gorgie Road, Edinburgh.

The development will benefit from a wide range of amenities including study rooms, a games area, gym, cinema, laundry and secure cycle storage for every resident, as well as incorporating soft landscaping, connecting the buildings to the Water of Leith.

The site previously housed several industrial units that have been demolished.

The planning decision follows a successful appeal by York-based development company S Harrison after the development was initially turned down by councillors. Work will start early next year and will complete in time for the September 2022 intake of students.

David Clancy, development director at S Harrison, said: “There’s no doubt this development will enhance the vibrancy of the area.

“It will be home to hundreds of socially active residents, which will benefit the local economy, whilst helping to free up general housing stock, in accordance with The City of Edinburgh Council’s student guidance.”

S Harrison’s pipeline of new work in Scotland includes another student accommodation scheme that will offer 394-bedrooms, on the corner of Westfield Road and Westfield Avenue, close to Murrayfield Stadium.

The company also has permission to convert offices in Wester Coates into a 157-bedroom hotel. The developer is also exploring opportunities for a 0.6-hectare site on Ocean Drive in Leith.

At the end of last year, the company completed work transforming Grade A listed Buchan House, on the north-west corner of St Andrew Square, in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, into a new boutique hotel for Malmaison.