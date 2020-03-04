Struggling Flybe faces collapse as coronavirus strikes

Planes grounded

Flybe planes have been grounded

Struggling airline Flybe is expected to be one of the first corporate casualties of the coronavirus.

Planes have been impounded at UK airports and passengers turned away amid fears the ailing airline will plunge into administration.

The low-cost European carrier has seen a slump in bookings since the outbreak of the coronavirus. In the past week, bookings at the airline are understood to have fallen by almost 50% due to Covid-19 fears and it is expecting a significant hit to revenues.

It was facing fresh doubts over its future after failing to secure a £100 million government loan.

Passengers reported being turned away from flights out of Scotland and elsewhere.

Flybe blamed the disruption to flights at Glasgow Airport on ‘miscommunication’ over refuelling of two services to Birmingham.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Flybe can confirm that, following a miscommunication regarding re-fuelling this evening, two flights were delayed and that due to the crew now being out of hours, have been cancelled. Normal operations have now resumed.

‘We sincerely apologise to those passengers inconvenienced by the disruption to their travel plans.’

However, a Flybe plane to Exeter was ordered to be grounded at Manchester Airport.

The Notice of Detention of Aircraft banned the plane from taking off.

According to the FT, the airline believes it has enough financial resources to survive “until the end of this month” thanks to support from its owners.

It was announced in January that Flybe had been rescued after government efforts led by the former chancellor Sajid Javid and ex-business secretary Andrea Leadsom. The measures included some deferral of tax, talks over a £100 million loan and promised reviews into regional air connectivity and air passenger duty (APD).

Other airlines objected to Flybe being the recipient of tax payer money given the airline is owned by deep-pocketed owners Virgin Atlantic, logistics company Stobart and multi-billion dollar US hedge fund Cyrus Capital.

Flybe serves around 170 destinations and has a major presence at UK airports such as Aberdeen, Belfast City, Manchester and Southampton. It flies the most UK domestic routes between airports outside London.