Strategy head Milligan leaving Standard Life Aberdeen

Change of life

Andrew Milligan: ‘looking back with pride’

Standard Life Aberdeen’s head of global strategy Andrew Milligan is leaving the Edinburgh-based asset manager after 20 years with the firm.

Mr Milligan will not be replaced in the short term and his responsibilities will be shared among members of the 100-strong global multi-asset team.

He joined Standard Life Investments in 2000 from Morley Fund Management.

He told trade publication Wealth Manager: “There are various numbers to look back on with pride: almost 1,000 global investment group meetings resulting in a successful long-term track record in asset allocation, visiting major clients in over 30 countries, or overseeing close to 250 copies of our monthly global outlook publication.

“Ater working for one firm for almost two decades, I am looking forward to creating more of a portfolio career.

“I intend to stay very involved in the worlds of economics, finance and investing – after all there are simply far too many interesting things happening at present.”

The multi-asset team is led by Aymeric Forest who joined in 2018 from Schroders to replace Guy Stern on his retirement.