Social enterprise cook with mission to help children’s diet

RBS support scheme

Amber Pattullo: social enterprise

Scottish entrepreneur Amber Pattullo has today launched her crowdfunding campaign, ‘Cook with Me’ as part of the RBS Back Her Business competition.

Her social enterprise is committed to providing affordable and accessible recipe packs for children across the UK that will reinforce healthy eating habits from an early age and contribute to the reduction of childhood obesity in the UK.

With 10% of all profits planned for donation to the local charity Juno, and the remainder used to subsidise sessions and grow the business offering, ‘Cook with Me’ is the first official children’s cooking programme that parents or early years settings can implement independently and know that the money spent, is helping others.

Edinburgh mother-of-two Ms Pattullo, said: “One in five children in the UK starts school overweight or obese. Our social enterprise will provide affordable and accessible healthy recipe packs for children across the UK, aged 18 months to school age, for the use in early years settings or at home.”

The crowdfunding programme forms part of Royal Bank of Scotland’s wider commitment to help 400,000 female-led businesses by 2025. The initiative will be developed UK-wide through NatWest in England and Wales, and Ulster Bank.