Slower start for Mackie’s following record year

Sales dip

Mac Mackie: growth has enabled investment

Mackie’s, the ice cream manufacturer and retailer, has seen a slower start to the current financial year with a 14% dip in sales, following the previous year’s record turnover.

The hot summer of 2018 was a major factor in a 20% surge in revenue to £16.7 million for the year to the end of May 2019. Operating profits rose by just under 60% to £2.12m.

Total sales were also boosted by the growing popularity of its first dedicated ice cream parlour in Aberdeen’s Marischal Square development, and by the sale of a property.

However, the current financial year from 1 June 2019 has begun more slowly with the summer of 2019 unable to match the soaring temperatures of the previous year.

“Sales of ice cream and chocolate are around 14% lower than the previous year, but we are expecting exports to new markets to make up some of that shortfall,” said the company in its latest accounts.

“Costs of ingredients are stable although there is still some uncertainty in potential price fluctuations caused by Brexit negotiations.

“Our focus for the current year is installing the new low carbon refrigeration system whilst increasing output volume, maintaining quality, cost control and efficiency in production.”

The 2018-19 year saw sales of chocolate grow 63%, largely on the back of surging orders in key export markets.

Ice cream sales also grew against a total market decline of 1.8%. The firm is now targeting further market expansion in London and the south east.

We’ve worked over the years to grow, cut costs and diversify the business – Mac Mackie

Commenting on the figures, Mac Mackie, managing director, said: “While this set of results undoubtedly benefited from 2018’s glorious summer weather, beyond that this was no fluke. We’ve worked over the years to grow, cut costs and diversify the business across products and markets.

“Our dedicated and immensely loyal team is central to everything good that we do – and we were able to provide all staff with a 5% bonus, reflecting our gratitude to everyone involved.

“This past year’s success is enabling us to make a serious investment in improving our operations, which will in the longer term increase our sustainability and secure job opportunities for more staff in our native Aberdeenshire and beyond.”