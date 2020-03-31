Senior SRU officials agree to accept wage deferrals

SFA and SPFL take action too

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Mark Dodson: repercussions (pic: SNS Group)

The Scottish Rugby Union has announced that its senior management have all taken wage deferrals to help offset the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Mark Dodson has agreed to a 30 per cent deferral, with the board of directors taking a 25 per cent deferral.

The same figure applies to Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and the head coaches of Glasgow Warriors (Dave Rennie) and Edinburgh Rugby (Richard Cockerill).

Officials at the Scottish FA and SPFL have also accepted salary cuts in the wake of the crisis.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has taken a 10 per cent drop, as have SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and his SPFL counterpart Neil Doncaster.

SFA president Rod Petrie and vice-president Mike Mulraney are taking a 20% cut in remuneration, while pay rises and bonuses have been waived.

The SRU deferrals will begin on 1 April and run until 1 September.

“We are working extremely hard to navigate the sport of rugby in Scotland through these extremely challenging times,” SRU chairman Colin Grassie said.

“We have a huge challenge ahead of us and we will leave no stone left unturned to ensure the long-term sustainability of Scottish Rugby and the sport in Scotland.”

The board also confirmed that all non-essential expenditure at Murrayfield Stadium and other ongoing projects, including the construction of Edinburgh’s new stadium facility on the back pitches, have been put on hold until further notice.

Murrayfield has also been offered to the Scottish Government for use “in any way the country needs”.

The pandemic is having far-reaching consequences across the rugby world, with USA Rugby announcing it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Addressing the SFA’s measures, Petrie said: “The impact of the virus on Scottish football is significant.

“From the Scottish FA’s perspective alone, this has already resulted in the postponement of a sell-out match against Israel in the Uefa Nations League play-off and the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals and final at Hampden Park.

“As the governing body, we have a responsibility to protect the national game and it is also our duty as a board to safeguard the future of our staff during what medical experts predict will be an enduring period of uncertainty and national lockdown.

“I stress this is a temporary measure in light of the severe impact Covid-19 has had on the association’s income generation and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and ongoing commitment to the national game.”