Scotland’s trip to Cardiff set to beat Six Nations cull

France-Ireland latest postponement

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Game on in Cardiff (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Wales this weekend is scheduled to be played in Cardiff as normal amid the growing concern over coronavirus.

The decision to go ahead with the match at the Principality Stadium on Saturday comes despite tournament organisers postponing the France-Ireland game.

Calling off the Paris tie until later in the year comes as the French government announced a ban on gatherings of more than 1000 people in a bid to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

The meeting between Wales Women and Scotland Women has also been postponed in the wake of a Scottish player testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

With England’s trip to Rome to face Italy having already been called off, it means the Scots’ Cardiff clash will be the only Six Nations fixture to go ahead this weekend.

A statement from the Six Nations said: “Six Nations and its constituent unions and federations will work closely to identify dates on which all postponed matches will take place.

“No immediate announcement will be made on rescheduling as we will need to discuss with all relevant stakeholders and assess the evolution of the situation.”

The development comes on the day sports governing bodies and broadcasters are meeting government officials to discuss the options to address the situation.

That will include staging major events behind closed doors, if at all, while contractual rights will also be discussed.

As a result of the French ban, Wednesday’s Champions’ League last-16 clash between PSG and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors in Paris.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers, who take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday at Ibrox, will play the return leg at an empty Bay Arena seven days later. Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for gatherings of more than 1000 people to be cancelled.

Leverkusen is located in the North Rhine-Westphalia, the region that has the highest number of recorded cases in the country.

Israel, meanwhile, continue to prepare as normal for the upcoming Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Scotland at Hampden Park despite their Austrian manager Andreas Herzog missing a training camp due to self-isolation amid ongoing travel restrictions.

This month’s Bahrain grand prix will be contested without any fans present as Formula One tries to cope with the escalating crisis.

As of Sunday, three people have died in Britain from the virus with 278 having tested positive.