Johnson: ‘Avoid pubs, clubs and theatres’ to fight virus

As Scotland gets more funds...

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Johnson: stop all non-essential travel

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres in the latest phase of the crackdown on deadly coronavirus.

As the death toll spiked to 55, the PM said people should work from home where possible as part of a range of stringent new measures.

Pregnant women, people over the age of 70 and those with certain health conditions should consider the advice “particularly important”, he said.

He admitted hat the squeeze could last 12 weeks or even longer and cknowledged he was ‘asking a lot’.

He said: “If necessary, you should ask for help from others for your daily necessities. If that is not possible, you should do what you can to limit your social contact when you leave the house to get supplies.’

“Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and stop all non-essential travel. We need people to start working from home where they possible can. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.”

Mr Johnson’s edict came as Scotland was handed a further £780 million to help the country fight the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the package was aimed at helping ensure Scotland has the necessary resources to support people and businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

The funding is part of £1.5 billion handed out by the UK government to the devolved administrations and is in addition to the financial support already announced by Westminster

“We will do what is right to help businesses and individuals in every part of the UK,” said Mr Sunak. “That is why we announced a special funding package at the Budget last week to support those affected by COVID-19.

“Today I am confirming this additional funding that will ensure the devolved administrations can support vulnerable people, businesses and vital public services, including the NHS, in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “The UK and Scottish Governments are working closely together in the fight against COVID-19 as we do all we can to delay the spread and alleviate pressure on our public services, people and businesses.

“The £780m for the Scottish Government announced today is in addition to the £1.9 billion spending increase for 2020-21 confirmed at the Budget last week. This will help ensure the Scottish Government has the resources it needs to support those affected by COVID-19.”

The Welsh Government received £475m and the Northern Ireland Executive £260m – worked out through the Barnett formula.

The Scottish Conservatives are asking the Scottish government to ringfence the entire £780 million for COVID-19 measures and to follow the UK’s lead and establish a Response Fund to support the NHS and other public services with the financial resources it needs as the virus continues to spread.