Scotland women’s rugby match off as player gets virus

Six Nations blow

Match off: seven players in isolation (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland Women’s Six Nations rugby match with France in Glasgow on Saturday has been called off after a home player contracted coronavirus.

The player, whose identity has not been disclosed, is being treated in a health care facility but is otherwise well, according to Scottish Rugby.

Seven members of the Scotland playing and management staff are in self-isolation.

The men’s match at Murrayfield on Sunday will go ahead.

Scotland women’s last game, in Italy, was called off over coronavirus fears.

Dr James Robson, Scottish Rugby’s chief medical officer said, “We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed.

“We are working with the Scottish Government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice.”

Tickets for the Scotstoun match will remain valid for the re-scheduled match against France.