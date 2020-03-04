Scotland to take on Israel, Czech Republic and Slovakia

Nations League draw

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Renewing rivalries: Scotland and Israel (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland will begin their 2020/21 Nations League campaign in September with a home tie against familiar foes Israel.

Steve Clarke’s side were grouped in League B with their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final opponents when the draw was made in Amsterdam, meaning they will have played the team ranked 93 in the world five times in less than two years.

Alongside the Scots in Group 2 are the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with the countries facing each other home and away before the end of November.

Last season Scotland lost 2-1 in Israel in the inaugural edition of the tournament before beating them 3-2 at Hampden to top League C Group One.

Clarke did not attend the draw following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Scotland fixtures:

4 September: Israel (h); 7 September: Czech Republic (a); 8 October: Slovakia (a); 11 October, Czech Republic (a); 14 November: Slovakia (h); 17 November: Israel (a).

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland landed in League B, Group 1 with Austria, Norway and Romania, while Wales will face Finland, Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria in Group 4. England’s League A draw saw them allocated Group Two alongside Belgium, Denmark and Iceland.

Meanwhile, in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus, hand-shakes among footballers in the SPFL have been removed from match days.

Club staff and match officials have also been asked to refrain from the customary greeting in an attempt to reduce person-to-person contact in line with Scottish Government guidelines.