Scotland-France to go ahead at Murrayfield on Sunday

Guinness Six Nations Championship

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Action stations: Scotland-France goes ahead (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland’s Six Nations meeting with France will go ahead on Sunday afternoon at Murrayfield, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Tournament organisers made the decision after meeting to discuss the situation, though they will continue to monitor developments.

The visit of Wales to Twickenham on Saturday will also take place as scheduled.

A statement from the Six Nations said: “As it stands today, all Six Nations matches currently scheduled are set to go ahead.

“Six Nations and its six unions and federations are following the situation very closely with their respective governments and relevant health authorities and will strictly follow any directive given that would impact sporting events.”

Ireland’s clash with Italy in Dublin this weekend was postponed last week, with fears any rescheduled fixture may not be able to be played until the autumn due to the availability of the Aviva Stadium.

Scotland chalked up their first win of the championship with a 17-0 victory over Italy in Rome after losses to Ireland and England.

Scottish Rugby, meanwhile, has re-appointed David McMillan as an independent non-executive director for a further three-year period.

Mr McMillan specialises in private equity transactions and a Scottish Rugby statement said: “During a period of significant change for rugby this appointment was seen by the board as an essential step in maintaining continuity and challenge, helping promote and protect the interests of Scottish Rugby.”

Edinburgh-based Mr McMillan joined esure Group Plc in July 2019 as chief executive officer having previously been group chief operating officer of QBE, the Australian listed global insurer. Prior to that he spent 15 years with insurance firm Aviva plc, laterally as chairman, global healthcare and CEO, Europe and India.