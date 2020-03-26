Schuh shuts website over ‘conflicting’ government advice

Management seeks update

Stores are already shut

Schuh, the Livingston-headquartered retailer, has decided to close its website along with its stores in light of “conflicting” government advice.

It will see the company’s entire operations across the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands temporarily suspended.

Colin Temple, Schuh CEO, said the UK Government guidelines say that online retail should ‘still open’ and ‘is encouraged,’ and that if staff cannot reasonably work from home, they should continue to go into work.

“However, with the schuh Head Office…based in Scotland and Scottish Gov advice conflicting with UK Gov advice, Schuh Management have made the decision to close their website, in addition to their stores that already closed from the evening of Sunday 22 March.

“A number of DC staff continue to indicate that they want to work within the warehouse to support the Schuh online business, along with other departmental employees offering their support also.

“However, schuh Management have confirmed that the website and stores will remain closed until there is updated UK and Scottish Gov advice.”

He said all employees continue to be supported by the Schuh business and will be paid whilst Schuh management “seeks to further understand Government business support”.