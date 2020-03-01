Russell to quit parliament, but continue indy crusade

Minister to leave Holyrood

Michael Russell addressing the SNP Spring conference last year (pic: Terry Murden)

Constitution and Europe Secretary Michael Russell is quitting the Scottish parliament.

Mr Russell, 66, will not stand in the May 2021 Scottish Parliament elections, but he intends to remain active in politics, indicating that he will continue to campaign for Scottish independence.

Announcing his decision he said: “After next May I still intend to be active in the political sphere. I think of my decision as stepping back from some current roles, not stepping away from my commitment to our country and the better future it can have and should choose.

“Independence is so much closer than it was when I first voted for the SNP 46 years ago. I hope I have contributed something to that success and I still hope to contribute more but in a different way and role.”

Mr Russell has been an MSP for a decade and was previously a regional member for the South of Scotland from 1999-2003 and 2007-2011. But he said he will be 72 at the end of the next Parliament.

“Argyll & Bute is a massive area to cover – with 23 inhabited islands and a large swathe of the mainland – and I am getting to the stage of thinking that someone younger would be better able to fulfil all the demands of the constituency. It is, I think, much better I say that now than wait for someone else to do so.

“I am proud of the work the SNP in Government has done in Argyll & Bute, securing much new investment, supporting individuals and communities.

“I am also proud of the work that we as a party have done in Government, including the tasks that I have undertaken in my ministerial roles in education, culture, the environment and in improving electoral law. “

“Of course, my biggest challenges have been those I have faced since August 2016 when I was tasked by the First Minster with attempting to secure Scotland’s place in Europe and to make Scotland’s voice heard in Whitehall.

“There is no doubt that we are now faced with the most hostile, arrogant, heedless and thoughtless UK Government in many generations, which is determined to have its own way no matter what the people of Scotland want or vote for.

“It has been particularly distressing to have to see Scotland dragged out of Europe against our will by them – though that is something I am sure we can reverse before too long.

Biography

Michael Russell was born in August 1953 in Bromley, Kent and brought up in his father’s home town of Troon in Ayrshire. He has an MA Degree in Scottish Literature and History from Edinburgh University, is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and an Honorary Professor in the College of Arts at Glasgow University.

He married Cathleen MacAskill in March 1980 and they have one son, Cailean (Cally) who is founder and chief executive of the shopping app Mallzee.

Mr Russell is the author of seven books and has been a TV producer and director and worked in the audio visual media in Edinburgh, the Western Isles and Glasgow. He was the founder and first director of the Celtic Media Festival which will hold its 41st event in Brittany later this year.

A member of the Labour Club at Edinburgh University, he joined the SNP just after the February 1974 election. He became the party’s first full-time chief executive in December 1994.

He was one of the original intake to the Holyrood parliament in 1999 and after losing his seat in 2003 he contested the 2004 SNP leadership election and re-entered the Parliament, again as a South of Scotland Regional Member, in May 2007.

He has been a minister for the Environment, and for Culture, External Affairs and the Constitution. He was Cabinet Secretary for Education and Lifelong Learning in December 2009.

He won the Argyll & Bute seat in May 2011 with a majority of 8543 votes. He continued as Education Secretary until November 2014, when he left Government.

He was re-elected as the MSP for Argyll & Bute in May 2016 and became convener of the Finance and Constitution Committee after that election but re-entered the Government in August 2016 as Minister for UK Negotiations on Scotland’s Place in Europe, with the right to attend Cabinet.

In June 2018 he became Cabinet Secretary for Government Business and International Relations and his portfolio was expanded in February 2020 when he became Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, Europe and External Affairs.