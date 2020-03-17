Round-up: Royal London, Travelex, Volkswagen

Companies round-up

Barry O’Dwyer: outstanding

Royal London

Insurer Royal London has reported a 5% dip in life and pensions sales to £10.7 billion, adding that the decline has been “industry wide”.

However, overall assets under management rose 22% to £139bn.

Operating profit before tax increased from £396m to £416m, while protection sales were 8% down.

EEV operating profit before tax was 5% higher driven by new business profit of £319m (2018: £301m).

Unveiling his first results since joining from Standard Life Aberdeen, Barry O’Dwyer, group chief executive, said: “Royal London had a successful 2019 despite last year’s political and economic uncertainty.

“Our investment performance has been outstanding with 98% of active funds outperforming their three-year benchmark. Together with our reputation for excellent customer service, this has helped to attract more new business and we have seen another year of extremely strong net inflows.

Life and pension sales are lower than the record highs seen in recent years but our operating profit remains robust. Our mutual status means we share these profits with our customers and, since the introduction of ProfitShare in 2007, we have added more than £1bn to the value of eligible customers’ savings.

Coronavirus represents a new risk for the world economy and therefore for our business. Our current priority is the health and wellbeing of our colleagues so that we can continue to deliver for customers and clients. Our robust capital position means we do not expect the virus to have any material long-term impact on our business.”

Kevin Parry, chairman, commented: “In these challenging times for public health, insurance has never been more important. We continue to meet society’s needs for high quality life insurance, investment and pension products.

“As a mutual, we are member-owned. Our ProfitShare is 7% lower than last year due to the economic outlook indicating that the low interest rate environment will continue for some time yet. Our strong financial performance has helped to limit the economic impact on this year’s award, allowing us to add an aggregate £140m to eligible customers’ savings.”

Smart Metering Systems

Pre-exceptional EBITDA was up 14% to £58.9m (2018: £51.6m) for the year to the end of December.

Proposed FY20 dividends increased to 25p and grow at least in line with RPI p.a. to 2024.

Alan Foy, chief executive, said: “A 14% increase in EBITDA in extremely challenging markets, is a testimony to our market position and operational capabilities.”

Travelex

The owner of currency firm Travelex has called in accountants to prepare for possible insolvency.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group has confirmed that the company plans to shut down production temporarily at a number of its European plants before the end of the week.

Amazon

Amazon has said it will hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the US to deal with a surge in sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online retail giant also said it would increase pay for its staff in the UK, US and Europe.

Compass

Compass Group, has said its revenues could fall by up to 30% as a result of the measures being introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus.