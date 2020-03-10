Rangers supporters in sweat over trip to Leverkusen

Coronavirus hits football

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Rangers set up last 16 tie with Braga win (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers fans planning to attend the Europa League return against Bayer Leverkusen are bracing themselves for a travel ban after supporters were barred from attending a string of high-profile matches on the continent amid the coronavirus crisis.

Steven Gerrard’s men host the Germans on Thursday in the first leg of their last 16 tie before visiting the Bay Arena seven days later.

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for gatherings of more than 1000 people to be cancelled. Leverkusen is located in the North Rhine-Westphalia, the region that has the highest number of recorded cases of coronavirus in the country.

Many Gers supporters are hoping to make the journey, however those plans could be thrown into chaos in light of today’s developing situation.

The first leg of Manchester United’s Europa League last-16 meeting against Austrians LASK on Thursday is now to be staged behind closed doors in Linz, as is Wolves’ clash with Olympiakos in Greece.

Nine hundred United fans will now seek refunds for tickets already purchased for the game while they will also seek compensation for travel costs already incurred.

In the same competition, Sevilla against Roma and Getafe versus Inter Milan will also be played in empty grounds.

Champions’ League matches will also have a surreal feel to them, with Valencia-Atalanta tonight and the fixture between Barcelona and Napoli on 18 March suffering the same fate. Borussia Dortmund’s trip to Paris to take on PSG this week had already been declared a fan-free zone.

League matches in Spain’s top two divisions will also be played behind closed doors for at least the next fortnight.

All sport in Italy has been suspended until 3 April, with the exception of Italian clubs or national teams participating in international competitions.

Meanwhile, English Championship side Nottingham Forest have confirmed that owner Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus.

The 52-year-old, who owns Olympiakos, attended his side’s league fixture at home to Millwall on Friday and was also at the Emirates on 27 February as the Greeks knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League.

He was diagnosed on his return to his homeland.

A statement from Forest said: “Mr Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece.

“During his stay in Nottingham he did not show any symptoms of the virus.

“The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken.”