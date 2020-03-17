Main Menu

Replaces outgoing Jim Traynor

Rangers’ new media chief is member of the Orange Order

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter | March 17, 2020

Leaving: Jim Traynor (pic: SNS Group)

A member of the Orange Order is to become Rangers’ new head of communications.

DUP councillor David Graham is quitting his job with Belfast City Council after being appointed as the new media chief at Ibrox.

He succeeds former Daily Record sports editor Jim Traynor, who leaves Govan in May after eight years in charge of the club’s PR strategy.

Mr Graham was special adviser to Education Minister Peter Weir prior to the collapse of the Stormont Assembly in 2017.

Describing himself as a “lifelong Rangers fan”, he said: “I am excited by the board’s vision for Rangers as we work towards our 150th anniversary and beyond.”

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson said: “David shares our vision, passion and enthusiasm for the club.

“We are delighted David has chosen to join us and strengthen our team. He is a welcome addition and I look forward to working with him.”

Mr Graham represented the Balmoral district of Belfast. He is a ‘worshipful master’ in the Orange Order according to his registered list of interests and is a senior member of the George Telford Memorial Orange Lodge.

