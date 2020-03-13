Postponing Scottish fixture card under urgent discussion

English Premier League season suspended

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Rangers are due to meet Celtic on Sunday (pic: SNS Group)

Suspending football fixtures in Scotland is understood to be under urgent consideration by the SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group.

Authorities in England have already postponed all Premier League and English Football League games until at least 3 April amid the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Rangers’ Europa League return against Bayer Leverkusen is also off until further notice after UEFA suspended all club competition matches for next week, including the Champions’ League calendar.

The Germans won the first leg of the last 16 tie at Ibrox last night 3-1 and were scheduled to play Steven Gerrard’s side behind closed doors at the Bay Arena on Thursday.

UEFA is also considering postponing this summer’s EURO 2020 tournament, with a decision expected on Tuesday.

As it stands a full fixture list is scheduled to take place in Scotland this weekend, including Sunday’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox, where Celtic will be looking to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

That may well change in light of the emergency meeting being held by the SFA and SPFL Joint Response Group, set up to address the implications of the coronavirus outbreak.

The spread of COVID-19, has decimated the sporting calendar around the globe.

England’s upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka was called off today, while the Players’ Championship at Sawgrass in Florida was abandoned after yesterday’s first round which was played without any spectators.

There is also doubt over whether The Masters will now go ahead as scheduled at Augusta National next month.

The men’s and women’s tennis tours have also been suspended.