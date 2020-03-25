MPs' business halted
Parliament to shut down for at least a month
The Commons will be suspended
Westminster will go into recess tonight, a week earlier than normal and with no certainty about when MPs will return.
Parliament was due to close for a three-week Easter break from 31 March.
Ministers have tabled a motion for the House to rise tonight after emergency coronavirus legislation goes on the statute books.
Although 21 April is provisionally set for a return, proceedings could be held up for longer.
The Scottish Parliament will reduce sessions from three to one day a week.
… more follows