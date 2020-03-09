Overseas delegates told ‘stay away’ from Scots conference

Alert over event

Extra measures: EICC

Delegates intending to attend one of Scotland’s biggest conferences have been asked to stay away if they have visited any of the countries hardest hit by coronavirus.

The Pensions & Lifetime Savings Association event is being held over three days in Edinburgh this week and organisers have imposed strict health guidelines.

Anyone who has travelled to the UK from China, Iran, northern Italy, South Korea, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar or Vietnam are being advised to “stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, i.e. do not attend the conference”.

The latest guidance comes a week after Daily Business reported that the event organisers were monitoring the situation around the coronavirus.



The EICC, which was expecting almost 1,000 delegates to attend the conference, has put a number of health measures in place:

Additional hygiene signage is located around the building

First-aid points are located around the EICC and are clearly marked, with appropriate PPE available to first responders to manage anyone taken unwell with flu like symptoms

A dedicated medical room, which can be used if required for temporary isolation purposes

Additional hand sanitising facilities are available

An enhanced cleaning regime is in place.

Those who do attend are advised to:

Avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections

practice cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash hands) with used tissues disposed of in closed bins

Avoid handshaking or excessive contact; a simple verbal greeting is currently more appropriate

Wash hands frequently, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment.

Among those due to attend the conference are Pensions Minister Guy Opperman, journalist Kirsty Wark and a range of leaders in the sector.

The PLSA said: “We continue to monitor this very dynamic and fluid situation and will act accordingly to UK Government advice to ensure your health, safety and well-being comes first.”